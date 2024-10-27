Several hospitalized after multiple crashes in Wilmington

WILLMINGTON, Mass. — Several people have been hospitalized after multiple crashes in Wilmington.
According to state police around 4:25 a.m. troopers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 93 North at Route 125 in Wilmington.
Upon arrival, officers found one person unresponsive and CPR was administered.
EMS later transported that party to a local hospital.
During the crash investigation of the first crash, another motor vehicle crash occurred involving a Wilmington Fire truck, police said.
Three parties in the vehicle that struck the fire truck were transported to local hospitals.
The cause of the crashes are under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
