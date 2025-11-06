Several first responders reportedly injured in massive fire in Keene, NH

KEENE, NH — Several first responders were reportedly injured while responding to a massive fire in Keene, New Hampshire on Thursday.

According to the Keene Sentinel, the four-alarm fire on Elliot Street began to pour out heavy smoke around 8:30 a.m.

At least four first responders were allegedly injured during the struggle to contain the blaze but were released from Cheshire Medical Center by 5:00 p.m.

“Today we were lucky to have a large response from our off duty firefighters that made a significant difference in the outcome of today’s events. The grossly understaffed duty shift made an aggressive interior search for life and fire attack facing heavy fire conditions and gusty winds that would make every firefighter in America proud,” the Keene firefighters union said on Facebook.

Main Street was closed from Route 101 to the Main-Marlboro-Winchester streets

The fire was knocked down around 11:30 a.m.

Nearby Wheelock Elementary School was evacuated to the middle school due to precautionary measures with the heavy smoke in the area.

