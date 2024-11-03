Several animals rescued from overnight house fire in Westborough

WESTBORO, Mass. — Several animals were rescued from an overnight house fire in Westborough.

According to Westborough Fire, on Sunday around 12:54 a.m., crews responded to 3 Fisher St. for a report of a fire in a single-family house.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire showing from the house. Firefighters confirmed that the residents had already evacuated, but multiple animals were still inside the home. Westborough firefighters were able to locate and rescue a dog and four cats safely

Crews conducted an aggressive interior and exterior attack and extinguished the bulk of the fire within 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about 2 hours.

There are no injuries to report.

Primary investigation suggests the fire started in the kitchen and dining room area and originated from a battery-operated appliance, Westboro fire said.

“I would like to commend our crews that made a quick entry into the house to save five animals,” Chief Purcell said. “They were then able to get the fire under control in a short period of time. This was a great effort by Westborough Fire and our mutual aid partners.”

The house was determined to be uninhabitable, and the fire is estimated to have caused about $500,000 worth of damage. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting the residents.

Mutual aid was provided on the scene by the Northboro, Southboro, and Hopkinton fire stations and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

