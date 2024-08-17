One killed, two hospitalized in serious crash in Woburn

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a serious crash in Woburn Friday night.,

Police and fire crews responded to a crash involving a truck and a sedan at the intersection of Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue, an area of town lined with businesses.

One person inside the truck was killed and two other people inside were injured, Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo told Boston 25.

The driver of the sedan was not injured. The two injured truck occupants were conscious and alert, according to Rufo.

Several police cars surrounded and taped off the heavily damaged vehicles.

As a result of the crash, power was knocked out to a nearby apartment building. Electric crews will work to restore power after officials complete their investigation of their crash.,

Woburn police asked residents and drivers to avoid the area.

Police are investigating the exact nature of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

