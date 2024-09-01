September 1st brings new tenants and Allston Christmas

It is a holiday defined by disposal. Each September, Boston’s most fluid neighborhood sheds one set of tenants for another -- and thus was born ‘Allston Christmas.’

“I have heard of Allston Christmas,” said BU Student Gavin Marr, who was moving into his first off-campus apartment Sunday. “Trying to stay away from beds and chairs in case there’s any bug infestation.”

Apartment vacancy rates remain at historic lows in Boston. In Allston and Brighton, fewer than 1% of apartments remain unrented, according to Boston Pads. But it’s the turnover of tenants in these neighborhoods that makes Christmas in September possible. Departing tenants -- either out of laziness or some strange form of generosity, leave major belongings behind -- on the sidewalk.

BU PhD Student Anushka Bharwani isn’t fully embracing the holiday.

“I’m scared of bedbugs,” she said. “In furniture and stuff. But if I see something good, disinfect it maybe?”

On the other hand, Bharwani’s roommate, Luyla Go, is all in on Allston Christmas. She hopes to find a dining table.

And she just might -- as the detritus of Allston’s annual September exodus seems to have no bounds -- from brand new items to bulky pieces of furniture, Allston Christmas seems to nearly always have something for everyone.

