‘Senior Assassin’ game played by teens prompts warning from Auburn police

AUBURN, Mass. — A popular game played by high school seniors has some police departments worried.

Auburn Police say they responded to a business in town on Tuesday just after 2 p.m. for a report of a man waving around a firearm in a vehicle. While responding, officers were alerted that the caller reported the man outside of the vehicle waving the gun before fleeing the scene.

Authorities saw the car traveling on Church Street and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Upon further investigation, police say two young men were playing a game known as “Senior Assassin,” which is similar to tag but with water guns. The “firearm” the caller saw was actually a water gun that looked like a real gun.

Pictures provided by the Auburn Police Department show the striking similarities.

Auburn senior assassin game Real handguns that look similar to water guns. (Auburn Police Department)

“APD requests that parents remind their teens that actual firearms can be made to look like toys, and toys can be made to look like actual firearms,” police wrote in a social media post. “Toys that look like actual firearms should be used cautiously.”

Officers spoke with the teens’ parents and asked that the teens stick to using super soaker-style water guns that can’t easily be mistaken for real guns.

The teens involved were not Auburn High School students.

