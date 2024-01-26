BOSTON — If you see a bald eagle flying with sticks, state wildlife officials want to hear from you.

A bald eagle flying with sticks means that they are collecting building materials for their nests, according to the state Division of Fisheries & Wildlife.

State wildlife officials track new nest locations every year.

“It’s the season of the sticks for bald eagles! From December-February, they are collecting building materials for their nests, including large sticks,” the state Division of Fisheries & Wildlife said in a social media post.

“In the mating pair, the male will collect the nesting materials and bring them to the female who will construct the nest,” officials said.

“You can help us identify new nest locations by letting us know if you see an eagle carrying sticks at this time of year! Send an email to mass.wildlife@mass.gov with where and when your observation took place,” state wildlife officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

