Secret Service agents spotted on Cape Cod as Vice President Harris visits for fundraiser

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Secret Service agents were spotted on Cape Cod on Saturday as Vice President Kamala Harris flew in to meet with donors at a fundraising event.

Harris is attending an event in Provincetown for the Biden Victory Fund — a joint fundraising committee of the Biden-Harris campaign and Democrats nationwide.

Harris was due to make her remarks at the private gathering at 3:20 p.m., according to Abbie Cheeseman of The Washington Post, the event’s pool reporter.

She landed on the Cape shortly before noon and was seen with Tony West, Cheeseman’s report indicated.

Harris’ Cape visit comes as a growing number of Democrats call for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race.

Harris on Saturday earned backing from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who told MSNBC on Saturday that the vice president is “ready to step up” to unite the party and take on Trump should Biden decide to drop out of the race, the Associated Press reported.

Biden, who is currently at his Delaware home recovering from COVID-19, said on Friday that he looks forward to getting back out on the campaign trail sometime next week.

