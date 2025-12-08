Second victim passes after apartment fire in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Two residents who were rescued after a fire in a Framingham apartment building last week have died.

The Framingham Fire Department responded to 33 Interfaith Terrace around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 for reports of a structure fire.

During the response, firefighters rescued a 49-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, both of whom later succumbed to their injuries.

The fire displaced 10 residents.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost two loved ones and their home,” Chief Michael Dutcher said in a statement. “This is a terrible loss for them and for our community.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group