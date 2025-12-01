2 people rescued, 10 residents displaced following two-alarm fire in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Two people had to be rescued from an apartment complex on Sunday evening following a two-alarm fire in Framingham.

According to Framingham Fire Department Chief Michael Dutcher, crews responded to 33 Interfaith Terrace just before 8 p.m. to reports of a structure fire.

Crews fought the blaze and were able to contain it to a single unit; however, seven units did sustain smoke damage.

During the response, fire crews rescued two residents from the building: a 49-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman. They are in stable condition at MetroWest Medical Center. Additionally, a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

As a result of the fire, more than 10 individuals were displaced, and the Red Cross is on scene assisting those affected.

“This was excellent work by our team,” Chief Dutcher said. “Thanks to their swift and coordinated response, two individuals were rescued, and the fire was prevented from spreading further.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

