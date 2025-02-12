Second-largest city in Mass. votes to become sanctuary for transgender, gender-diverse people

WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts’ second-largest city voted late Tuesday night to become a sanctuary city for transgender and gender-diverse people.

The Worcester City Council’s 9-2 vote in favor of the designation came after an hourslong stretch of public discussion inside a packed City Hall, including back-and-forth with councilors.

“If the city I work in, let alone live in, cannot plainly state that the queer community is safe here, I cannot safely and effectively do my job,” one vote attendee told the councilors. Another attendee said, “This is for a whole group of people in your city who are being abused.”

While the passed resolution is legally non-binding, it recognizes the necessity of access to transgender health care and pledges not to collaborate with federal or out-of-state authorities that try to diminish those rights.

Over the last four weeks, hundreds of people flocked to City Council meetings to share deeply personal stories about why the city should protect its transgender and gender-diverse population.

On Tuesday night, more than 100 members of the Queer Residents of Worcester and Our Allies group showed up in support of the sanctuary city vote. The demonstration included drag performances and poetry readings.

“It’s absolutely exhausting to continue to have to defend your existence. Say the words! Say the words that we’d be safe here,” another vote attendee exclaimed.

Councilor-at-Large Thu Nguyen returned to the council for the first time since taking a hiatus over allegations of transphobia. The Telegram reported that Nguyen voted in favor of the petition.

The petition first appeared on the City Council agenda last week but it was delayed over fears of losing federal funding.

The vote builds on a recent decision to allocate $500,000 in funding for LGBTQ+ community resources.

