They are the people who step up without being asked and rarely get recognition for the work they do for those in need.

Today, people who champion caregivers were honored at the State House.

Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh emceed the second annual Caregiver Champion Awards at the Massachusetts State House.

The state’s Caregiver Coalition brings together employers, community organizations, advocates and lawmakers who work toward uplifting the voices and needs of people caring for others while still trying to carry on with their own lives.

The people recognized today are promoting good workplace practices, raising awareness of existing resources, and fighting for better resources.

This was a partnership between the Executive Offices of Labor and Workforce Development and Aging and Independence.

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