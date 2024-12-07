Search underway after driver rams car into cruiser, sending state trooper to hospital

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police, assisted by Boston Police Department, are searching for a driver that rammed into a cruiser multiple times, sending a state trooper to the hospital.

Just after 8 P.M. State Police dispatched the use of a Star Chase tracking device to locate a vehicle that had failed to stop in Boston. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on Thwing Street.

As the first trooper arrived on scene, the driver rammed the vehicle into the cruiser several times, withdrew from the vehicle, and fled on-foot.

Additional State Police, alongside Boston police and K9 units, responded to the scene to search for the driver.

The trooper in the rammed cruiser was transported by EMS to a local hospital, with no word on their condition.

The matter is still under investigation by State Police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

