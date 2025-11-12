Police searching for suspect in Rockland shooting

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Rockland police are searching for the person who shot a man on Tuesday night.

According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Deering Square for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male had been shot and that the suspect, a male all dressed in black, had fled the area.

Rockland Police, along with Hingham Police and Massachusetts State Police, searched all over—even using the state police airwing, drone, and K9s.

The suspect was not located at this time, but it appears to be a targeted attack.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Plymouth County DA’s office to get an update on the victim’s condition.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident, including information involving suspicious vehicles in the area of Deering Square and Winding Way, to contact them at 781-871-3890.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

