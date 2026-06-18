Search for gunman underway after two Manchester DPW workers injured in brazen morning shooting

MANCHESTER, NH — An investigation is underway after two Manchester Department of Public Works employees were injured when a man opened fire on them while the two were walking in the city on Thursday.

The two workers were approached by a man who was known to one of the two workers around 9:20 a.m., according to Manchester police.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot both workers, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are actively looking for the shooter.

“I remain in close contact with the Manchester Police Department and Department of Public Works regarding today’s incident,” says Mayor Jay Ruais. “I have been informed that the victims are home and recovering. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our first responders and city employees. Our thoughts remain with those affected, and we are grateful for the positive news regarding the victims’ recovery.”

Union Street between Hanover Street to Manchester Street and Londonderry Lane between Pine Street and Union Street were temporarily closed off while police investigated but were reopened by Thursday afternoon.

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