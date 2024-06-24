Search continues for wayward cow in Roslindale

BOSTON — Officials are searching for a cow that went missing over the weekend in Roslindale.

The brown and white bovine was spotted on Saturday in the area of Stella and Harding Road and evaded capture, according to Boston Animal Control.

The cow reportedly mooved into a wooded area nearby and officers have since been unable to locate the animal.

City officials called in the Animal Rescue League to assist with search efforts.

There have been no additional sightings of the cow.

Authorities are asking members of the public not to chase or attempt to capture the cattle, but rather to call the city’s 311 line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

