Search continues for missing Lawrence mother of two

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Family and friends of 37-year-old Carol Flaz-Burgos are searching for answers after she went missing Saturday.

Julissa Nunez, a Lawrence Community Advocate said she was last seen at her apartment at 590 Broadway in Lawrence three and a half days ago.

“So far, all we know is she went to a neighbor’s house on Saturday morning around 7 here in the building where she lives and knocked on his door but that’s all we know she has not been seen since,” said Nunez.

Investigators said they’ve been meeting with Flaz-Burgos’ family to update them on the search.

“We have made progress in this investigation and will continue to follow up on all leads and any other information we receive. We will bring in additional resources as needed,” said Det. Thomas M. Cuddy, PIO, Lawrence Police Department.

Nunez said the apartment building has cameras everywhere from the elevator, to the hallways, even outside, which is keeping her family hopeful she’ll turn up fine.

“Keep them in their prayers and keep sharing posts and pictures and let’s pray that she comes home soon,” said Nunez.

Police are asking the public to continue sharing Flaz-Burgos’ picture and information and if anyone knows anything to call them.

