Search continues for suspect in Merrimack Valley jewelry store armed robbery

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — One of the suspects who allegedly robbed a North Andover jewelry store at gunpoint remains at large a day after the manhunt for the robbers caused scores of heavily armed officers to descend onto the Merrimack Valley.

Four of the five masked armed men who took a massive amount of jewelry from the Milos Joyeria at 563 Chickering Road in North Andover just before 10:30 a.m. have already been arrested, North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said Thursday.

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls reporting a robbery in progress at Milos Joyeria at 563 Chickering Road in North Andover just before 10:30 a.m. learned five masked males carrying guns had robbed the store, according to North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray.

Moments later, an officer working a nearby detail spotted a vehicle matching the description of one seen fleeing the store and alerted another officer in a cruiser, who followed after the driver, Gray said.

Gray said the suspects proceeded to lead North Andover police on a pursuit along Route 125 and onto Sutton Street, where it merged onto Interstate 495.

The suspects later got off the highway and crashed on Marston Street, where they fled into the woods, prompting a massive search that involved local, state, and federal law enforcement officials.

Video showed heavily armed officers patrolling the area of Marston Street, and dozens of local, state, and federal law enforcement vehicles parked along the road.

A perimeter was established in the area, state police helicopters took to the air, and K9 teams scoured the ground, eventually resulting in the capture of four suspects, according to Gray.

Police also said that a nearby school was evacuated. Lawrence Police also alerted residents of the investigation.

There were no immediate injuries reported.

North Andover police Thursday night shared a photo of the massive amount of jewelry the alleged thieves took from the business.

