Sea of blue ahead of wake for Uxbridge police officer killed in line of duty

FRANKLIN, Mass. — The streets of Franklin transformed into a sea of blue on Wednesday ahead of the wake for an Uxbridge police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials gathered outside St. Mary’s Parish at 1 Church Square to pay honor to Officer Stephen LaPorta as his American flag-draped casket was removed a hearse and carried inside.

LaPorta, 43, was assisting a driver on the northbound side of Route 146 near mile marker 5.6 on the morning of Jan. 7 when he was tragically struck by a tractor-trailer, according to Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy.

“This heartbreaking incident reminds us of the risk law enforcement officers take every day. Officer LaPorta gave his life in service to this community, a sacrifice we will never forget,” Montminy said at a news conference announcing LaPorta’s death. “In our eyes, he was a hero. This is a devastating loss to our department and our community.”

LaPorta was promoted to a full-time officer in June 2024. He had previously served as a dispatcher.

The wake for LaPorta, who leaves behind a wife and a 13-year-old child, will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A massive crowd is expecting to filter through the church during that time.

Franklin officials have announced road closures around the Town Common, including parts of Main, Union, Pleasant, and Beaver Streets from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LaPorta’s funeral will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church. A burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

