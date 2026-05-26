Scottish man walking from LA to Boston for World Cup

BOSTON — A man from Scotland is walking from Los Angeles to Boston to raise money for mental health support in his home country.

Craig Ferguson’s journey spans more than 3,000 miles, and he hopes to arrive in Boston in time for Scotland’s opening match of the World Cup.

Ferguson says he was inspired by a close friend’s father, who died by suicide after struggling with mental health issues.

He previously walked across Europe from Glasgow to Munich during the 2024 European Soccer Championship to raise money for the same cause.

When Scotland qualified for the World Cup, Ferguson says he knew he had to take on another challenge — this time in the United States.

“Most mornings, I wake up around 5 or 5:30, get myself ready, then head out and walk about four hours — roughly 10 to 12 miles, Ferguson said. “I’ll take a break, then do another four hours, take another break, and walk another four hours. Usually, I’m covering about 35 to 40 miles a day.”

The trek will total about 3,200 miles over approximately 105 days.

Ferguson’s goal is to become the first man in history to walk across the United States while wearing a kilt.

For more information and to donate to Craig’s trek, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group