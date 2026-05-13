Schwarber homers for 5th straight game, Mattingly earns 900th win as Phillies beat Red Sox 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber tied a Phillies record by homering for the fifth consecutive game, hitting his major league-high 17th to lead Philadelphia over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Tuesday night and give Don Mattingly his 900th managerial win.

Philadelphia (20-22) has won three straight and six of eight, improving to 11-3 since Mattingly took over as manager from Ron Thomson on April 28.

Zach Wheeler (2-0) gave up one run and six hits in 7 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Schwarber has six homers in his last five games. He joined Bobby Abreu, Dick Allen, Odúbel Herrera, Rhys Hoskins, Mike Schmidt, Trea Turner and Chase Utley as Phillies homering in five games in a row.

Mattingly became the sixth active manager to reach 900 wins, joining Terry Francona, A.J. Hinch, Dave Roberts, Kevin Cash, and Craig Counsell.

Jhoan Duran gave up a hit and a walk in the ninth but picked up his sixth save.

Boston has lost three of its last four.

Red Sox opener Jovani Morán (0-1) pitched one inning, giving up the homer to Schwarber. Brayan Bello went 6 1/3 innings after that, yielding one run and four hits.

It was the first game Philadelphia has played against Boston since Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski fired manager Rob Thomson last month and tried to hire former Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, who had lost his job two days earlier.

After Cora turned down the job, wanting to spent the summer with family, Dombrowski promoted Mattingly from bench coach.

Schwarber started the Phillies’ scoring off in the first inning, jumping on Morán’s 92 mph fastball and hitting it 386 feet and beyond the reach of right fielder Wilyer Abreu and into Red Sox bullpen.

Bryson Stott had an RBI double in the second.

Boston had a chance to tie it with Mickey Gasper on and one out in the seventh when Abreu hit a high flyball to right field. But it came up about 6 feet short of the right field fence and was pulled in by Adolis García. Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single later in the inning.

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