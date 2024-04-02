School resource officer’s gun accidentally discharges inside staff bathroom at Cambridge school

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — An investigation is underway after a Cambridge Police Department Youth Resource officer accidentally fired their gun inside a bathroom during school hours.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday a school resource officer, who was not identified, accidentally discharged their firearm while using a staff bathroom inside Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, according to police.

The officer was not hurt and there were no other injuries.

Officials say the officer immediately notified department supervisors and the school administration. Police responded to the school and is actively investigating how this happened.

The school day was not disrupted, school officials said.

“CPS and CPD value their longstanding partnership as the Youth Resource Officer program is a vital aspect of maintaining safe and welcoming learning environments within our school communities,” said Cambridge Police and Cambridge Public Schools in a joint statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

