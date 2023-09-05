School district’s work on solutions to keep students and teachers cool with no A/C

QUINCY, Mass. — The school districts who have not already gone back to school are heading back this week including Boston. The scorching temperatures are not making it easy for some school districts where buildings do not have air conditioning.

In Quincy, it looked more like mid-August. Not the day before the first day of school. The school districts not already back are heading back this week.

Quincy Superintendent Kevin Mulvey says his district has 21 buildings and a handful of them do not have A/C.

“We do have to worry and look at the weather particularly in regard to the heat,” said Mulvey.

The head custodian at Montclair Elementary showed us around where some of the building dates back to 1912.

The teachers tell us they have to get creative when it comes to staying cool in school.

“You tell them you have to dress in layers, short sleeves,” a teacher said. “Our teachers are advised that if it does in fact became too hot in the classroom that they take breaks, hydrating breaks and cooling breaks to make sure they stay safe,” said Mulvey.

The heat concerns are not just inside the classroom. When it gets really hot outside they’ll consider canceling recess.

”If the weather gets to a certain degree that there is no outside activity. Students remain in school. Remain inside the school in a shaded area and the shades are drawn, lights are lowered,” said Mulvey.

Shavon Rutledge’s son is a 10th grader in Brockton and she’s leaving the decision up to him if it gets too hot.

“If he wanted to stay home I would let him. It’s going to be 89 degrees this week,” said Rutledge.

