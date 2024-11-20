School canceled for Wednesday as teacher strikes in 3 North Shore districts continue for second week

Three North Shore communities alerted parents there would be no classes for students yet again as their respective teachers’ unions and city officials could not agree on a contract.

In a letter sent home, Gloucester, Beverly, and Marblehead all confirm there will be no school on Wednesday. For Gloucester and Beverly students, this is the 8th school day they will have missed. In Marblehead, it’s the 7th.

All three districts are facing heavy fines, as teacher strikes in Massachusetts are illegal.

“While we have seemingly made progress, unfortunately it has not been enough,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said.

Beverly Schools Superintendent Sue Charochak says the “volume of outstanding items will require further discussion tomorrow.”

Marblehead educators say negotiations remain ongoing.

The three districts are seeking better wages for teachers and paraprofessionals.

The Gloucester School Committee says any days canceled past Wednesday will have to be made up during part of February and/or April vacation. It was not immediately clear if Marblehead and Beverly will be doing the same thing.

Governor Maura Healey commented on the ongoing strikes, urging educators and officials to reach an agreement quickly.

“My focus right now is on getting students back in the classroom,” she said. “It is unacceptable that school has been closed for more than a week in Marblehead, Gloucester and Beverly. I’m urging both parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible for the good of our kids, families, educators and staff.”

All canceled class days will be made up at the end of the school year, similar to that of a snow day.

