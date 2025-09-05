School bus monitor from Massachusetts facing child molestation charges

BARRINGTON, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is facing child molestation charges in connection with alleged incidents involving young girls that authorities say happened while he worked as a bus monitor for a Rhode Island school district.

Kevin P. Langlois, 58, of Rehoboth, was indicted and arraigned Thursday on charges including three counts of second-degree child molestation, one count of indecent solicitation of a child, one count of simple assault, and one count of indecent exposure, according to police in Barrington, Rhode Island.

Langlois was employed by Ocean State Transit and transporting children from the Barrington school district when he allegedly molested two girls between 5 and 12 years of age.

Prosecutors say a complaint against Langlois was filed with the Barrington Police Department on June 12, 2025, and an investigation was “immediately initiated” with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

“This investigation was complicated and required a deliberate and thoughtful approach, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the vulnerability of the victims,” Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information that might assist detectives is urged to contact the Barrington Police Department.

“All new information and leads will be investigated,” Correia vowed.

A judge ordered Langlois held on $10,000 bail.

