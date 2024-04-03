School bus driver to face criminal charge after alleged assault of student in Ashby caught on camera

ASHBY, Mass. — A driver accused of assaulting a student on a school bus in Ashby on Tuesday afternoon will be called to court to face a criminal charge, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Ashby Police Department will seek a summons for the driver, a 64-year-old from Ashby, on a charge of assault and battery, according to Ashby Police Chief Derek J. Pepple.

The incident, captured on video, showed the bus driver allegedly assaulting a student while the bus was stationed in Ashby, according to North Middlesex Regional School District Superintendent Brad Morga. The bus had been pulled over and was not in operation at the time of the alleged assault.

In a statement, Pepple said, “Through its initial investigation, Ashby police determined that the driver shoved the student to the floor of the bus, which was returning students home from school...Based on the investigation and video from the school bus, Ashby police found probable cause to seek a summons for the driver.

Morgan said there were other students on the bus at the time of the incident but no injuries were reported.

“The safety and well-being of students are of paramount importance to the district, and officials are committed to ensuring a swift and thorough investigation in accordance with established protocols,” Morgan said in a statement.

The bus in question is owned and operated by Dee Bus Service, a contractor for student transportation services in the North Middlesex Regional School District. According to Morgan, the bus driver involved in the alleged incident has been removed from their route and will no longer be responsible for transporting students from the district.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dee Bus Service said, “We have no tolerance for this alleged behavior. We are fully cooperating with local authorities and the North Middlesex Regional School district as this matter is being investigated.”

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, will appear in court at a later date.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

