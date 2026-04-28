School bus carrying children involved in accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A school bus carrying children from West Intermediate School in Wilmington was involved in accident with a passenger vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wilmington Superintendent, there were no serious injuries and police and EMS responded to the scene.

The school administration responded to ensure the children were supported and another bus transported them back to their school.

The children were also assessed by the nurse and reunited with their parents and guardians.

“We would like to thank the Wilmington Police and Fire Departments for their response and support in this unfortunate incident,” Superintendent David Thomson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group