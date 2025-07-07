Scam alert: Cons cash in on movers and renters, Boston’s BBB says

BOSTON — If you are considering a move and need to rent, the Better Business Bureau is warning you to watch out for a new twist on fake rental ads.

According to multiple BBB Scam Tracker reports, scammers use fake tenant credit checks to trick potential renters into compromising sensitive personal information.

How the scam works

You find a good deal on an apartment while browsing rental listings online.

When you call the number to inquire, the owner asks you to complete a credit check before you can see the place.

If you agree, they’ll send you a link to a website where you can get the credit check done.

The website may look professional, but it’s all part of a scam, the BBB warns.

After you enter your sensitive information and pay for the credit check, the “landlord” will disappear. Your credit card information could be compromised, and you could even be at risk for identity theft.

According to the BBB, a California consumer reported paying for the credit check as part of the application, then tried to cancel after they “put all of our personal information on there… there is no phone number on a form to request for someone to contact you and no one ever does.”

They lost $100, had to cancel their card, and are now worried about identity theft.

Another consumer in Connecticut reported filling out the application and paid. Howver, “No credit check was made until after 35 days after I called email and texted numerous times regarding my refund for service not provided,” the consumer said, according to the BBB.

Yet another unidentified consumer told the BBB that they gave their name, address, and social security number to obtain their credit score from a website. The consumer was asked to take a screenshot of their score and send it to the same address that emailed the consumer the link.

The consumer received an email with a showing time, but the house number was not listed on this email or on the listing on Craigslist. The consumer was unable to reach anyone about the apartment, and their calls and emails went unanswered.

Tips to avoid avoid credit check rental scams

The Boston Better Business Bureau offered the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of the scam:

Be wary of lower-than-usual prices. If the rent for an apartment is well below the going market rate, consider it a red flag. Scammers love to draw people in with claims that sound too good to be true.

Do some research. Search the listing online, as well as the associated phone number and email address. If you find another listing for the same property in a different city, you’ve spotted a scam. Reverse image searches can be helpful, too, as can searching the alleged landlord’s name along with the word “scam.” These searches only take a few minutes and are well worth the effort. Also, search BBB Scam Tracker for any recent reports.

Always see the property in person. Many rental scams involve listings for properties that don’t exist. Something is fishy if the renter refuses to let you know where the apartment is before you complete a credit check or pay them a deposit. Be wary, too, if you are given the address of a home with a for sale sign in the yard. You might not be in contact with the actual owners.

Verify the property owner’s information. Contact a licensed real estate agent to see who owns a property, or check the county property appraiser’s website. Ask the landlord for a copy of their ID to verify they are who they claim to be before you offer up sensitive personal information like your social security number for a credit check. If the landlord refuses or gets upset, you could be dealing with a scammer. Check BBB.org for trusted property owners.

Be cautious about credit check websites. If you need a credit check, always use reputable sources, such as those recommended by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (U.S.) or the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada. Also, check to see if the website is secure. Learn how to identify a fake website.

If you’ve been the victim of a rental scam, you can report your experience to the BBB via its website.

