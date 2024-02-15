Saugus police searching for possible suspects of a shooting near Square One Mall

SAUGUS, Mass. — Saugus Police are searching for possible shooting suspects in connection to an incident that occurred near the Square One Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts States Police and Saugus police responded to a parking lot at 180 Main Street, which is adjacent to the Saugus mall, around 4 p.m. where a witness told investigators they heard a gunshot while inside the Buffalo Wild Wings. Police said the male witness also told investigators that when he went outside to investigate, he saw two men run away, while a black sedan sped away.

No shooting victims were located at the scene but police say they found ballistics in the parking lot.

At this time, no one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group