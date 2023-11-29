Saugus Board of Selectmen waiting to review police report on Thanksgiving Eve brawl at Kowloon

SAUGUS, Mass. — After a bloody brawl broke out at the packed Kowloon Restaurant on Thanksgiving Eve, the Saugus Board of Selectmen is awaiting receipt of a police report detailing the violent melee.

The board is waiting to get a look at a report on the incident from the Saugus Police Department, the Boston Herald reported. Upon reviewing the details, the board will weigh in on “potential violation of the liquor rules and regulations.”

Crews responding to a fight in progress involving several people inside the landmark restaurant on Route 1 around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, found six detail officers who were already working to break up the altercation, according to police.

Several young men who were involved were detained and questioned by officers, police said. They were also provided medical attention.

Video sent to Boston 25 showed pushing, shoving, and punches thrown. At one point in the video, someone appears to pick up a glass bottle and smash it over another patron’s head.

There were no arrests made in connection with the fight, but police said that charges could be filed for the felony act of assault with the bottle.

The restaurant and bar closed early and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli called the disturbance “unacceptable and disgusting.”

The Herald reported that the police department serves as the liquor agent for the board, which is tasked with issuing liquor licenses in town.

“When we have an incident and potential violation of the liquor rules and regulations from an establishment, the police provide a separate and specific report to the Board of Selectmen for review,” Selectmen Vice Chair Jeffrey Cicolini told the newspaper. “We are expecting a report from the police department, and the board will then consider its options at that time, depending on the findings of the report...Although the events that took place are unfortunate, a fight in a restaurant or bar does not in itself constitute a violation of a liquor license.”

On Wednesday morning, Cicolini told Boston 25 News, “We have not received any report from the police department on the incident and we will have a meeting to discuss once the report is received and reviewed.”

Prior to the fight breaking out, the Kowloon shared photos on Facebook showing a massive line of people waiting to get into the establishment.

Last week, police said they were speaking to witnesses and asked anyone with information to come forward.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

