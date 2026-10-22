Saugus man arrested in connection with shooting in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A 47-year-old Saugus man has been arrested in connection with a reported shooting in Malden.

According to police, the shooting took place in the area of the 500 block of Broadway.

Following an investigation, a man was arrested Wednesday night in the 400 block of Broadway.

Police said he was taken into custody after a brief period of negotiation.

The man was taken to the Malden Police Station and booked on an outstanding arrest warrant related to the investigation.

He is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court.

Detectives believe the shooting was not random and that the people involved know one another.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community related to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details on the shooting are not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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