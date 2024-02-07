Saugus looking to build floodgates to prevent future river flooding

SAUGUS, Mass. — The town of Saugus is asking for help from the government and neighboring towns after recent flooding.

Heavy rains caused the Saugus River to flood streets, yards, and basements last month.

The Saugus Board of Selectmen wants to do a study on the potential construction of new floodgates on the Saugus River.

The Regional Saugus River Floodgate Project is the primary option for regional protection which is being re-evaluated and updated in the Boston North Shore Study.

With 1.5 feet of sea level rise from 1980 to 2050, the SPN floodplain would increase from 5,000 buildings to about 6,000 buildings that would be protected by the project.

Revere, Lynn, Malden, and Everett are also being asked to help pay for the study.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

