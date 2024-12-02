Santa sports a new ride to deliver an important safety message

BOSTON — Santa’s slay looks a tad bit different this year, but its for good reason, as jolly man himself partners with Boston MedFlight to deliver a safety message.

On Sunday, at the Boston Common’s baseball field, families gathered around to see old Saint Nick and two of his elves by a Boston MedFlight helicopter.

Boston Med Flight started the event several years ago to embrace the public and for them to get to know the people who work behind the organization. It also gives them a chance to celebrate the holiday season with everyone.

The event looked to be a blast for everyone involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

