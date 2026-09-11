18 lives saved: How Boston College’s ‘Man in the Red Bandana’ became one of 9/11’s greatest heroes

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — For many college students today, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are history. At Boston College, however, the tragedy remains deeply personal through the legacy of alumnus Welles Crowther, known nationwide as the “Man in the Red Bandana.”

A red bandana can always be found near the gates of Boston College’s campus, serving as a symbol of the selflessness and sacrifice of one of the university’s most revered graduates.

“It was just so astounding that one person could have displayed those acts of heroism,” said Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn.

Crowther graduated from Boston College in 1999. Two years later, he was working as an equities trader in the South Tower of the World Trade Center while also serving as a volunteer firefighter. When the tower was struck on Sept. 11, 2001, Crowther found an escape from the building. But according to survivor accounts, he went back inside with little more than the red bandana he carried to protect himself from smoke.

The bandana had been part of Crowther’s life since childhood. He also wore it beneath his helmet while playing lacrosse at Boston College.

“People kept saying it was a man with a red bandana who kept coming in and rescuing people and bringing them to safety,” Dunn said.

As survivors shared their stories after the attacks, Dunn said it was Crowther’s mother who first realized the rescuer described by survivors was her son. Crowther is credited with helping save as many as 18 people.

“He kept going back in, knowing the risks that were inherent in doing so. But that’s the true definition of a hero ...” Dunn said.

Twenty-five years later, Crowther’s legacy remains a visible part of campus life. Boston College honors all 22 alumni who died in the Sept. 11 attacks through a memorial labyrinth etched with their names.

The university also hosts its annual Red Bandana Game, a football tradition played each year around the anniversary of the attacks. Players wear uniforms inspired by Crowther, while students fill the stands wearing red bandanas of their own.

Red Bandana game at Boston College

“This isn’t just a day of fun and excitement. This is also a way to really look back as an example of how to live your life,” said Boston College sophomore Chris Curran.

Curran said Crowther’s story resonates with students who were not yet born when the attacks occurred.

“We have a perfect example of somebody making the ultimate sacrifice for other people,” Curran said.

This year, Crowther’s courage also received national recognition. In honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded Crowther the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“When he heard cries of help from the 78th floor, he began extinguishing the fire, blocking the exit, directing survivors who could walk...” Trump said during the ceremony. “He willingly made all these trips up and down and up and down over and over again saving life after life.”

Crowther ultimately lost his life when the South Tower collapsed. His actions, however, continue to serve as an example for generations of Boston College students.

“And we’re just absolutely grateful that we have him as an example to hold up to today’s students,” Dunn said.

As part of this year’s commemoration, Boston College invited the families of all 22 alumni who died on Sept. 11 to attend the Red Bandana Game.

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