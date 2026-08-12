San Gennaro Feast returns to Boston’s North End next week

BOSTON — Boston’s North End will continue to come alive next weekend as the San Gennaro Feast returns to the Paul Revere Mall on Hanover Street.

The three-day feast will feature Italian food, live entertainment, family activities, and cultural traditions.

The annual celebration runs Friday, August 21, from 4 to 11 p.m. through Sunday, August 23, from noon to 11 p.m.

Guests can experience the best of Boston’s North End, with more than three dozen food vendors and iconic local restaurants, including Bricco, Café Dello Sport, Aqua Pazza, Forcella and Trattoria il Panino. From authentic Italian specialties to festive street fare, the Feast offers visitors a taste of Naples in the heart of Boston.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy:

Live music and headline performances

DJs and dancing throughout the day and night

A lively beer garden

Raffles and family-friendly activities

A traditional religious procession honoring San Gennaro

The celebration will culminate Sunday with the procession of the statue of Saint Gennaro through Boston’s North End. The procession will be followed by an outdoor Mass led by priests from Saint Leonard’s Church, honoring the patron saint of Naples in a deeply rooted Italian cultural and religious tradition.

The San Gennaro Feast will also continue its commitment to giving back. This year’s celebration will once again benefit autism awareness organizations, including A Voice for Mikey.

The Feast is organized by the Saint Gennaro Foundation, a nonprofit organization named for the patron saint of Naples, Italy.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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