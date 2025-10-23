Samuel Adams unveils new beer that is illegal in 15 states, including New Hampshire

BOSTON — Samuel Adams has released its latest barrel-aged extreme beer, Utopia, which boasts an impressive 30 percent alcohol content.
According to Sam Adams’ website, this milestone makes Utopia one of the strongest beers ever brewed, a goal the brewer has pursued for decades.
First introduced in 2001, Utopia has taken 14 releases to reach the 30-percent alcohol mark.
The high alcohol content makes it illegal to sell in 15 states, including New Hampshire, highlighting its potency.
The suggested retail price for this year’s Utopia is $240.
