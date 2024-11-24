Salvation Army distributed thanksgiving meals to families in need ahead of holiday

DORCHESTER, Mass. — On Saturday, the Salvation Army distributed nearly 30,000 pounds of food to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

Members of the Salvation Army and local volunteers assisted at the event to help supply over 2,000 families a Thanksgiving meal.

Families came in went to Boston’s Salvation Army center, from 10am-12pm, families picked up Thanksgiving care packages. The packages include all of the traditional turkey day fixings, including a turkey and plenty of side additions to make it a complete holiday meal.

The cause is apart of Salvation Army’s annual Boston Holiday Help program to aid those families that are food insecure.

