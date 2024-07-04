Salem teacher arrested in sting operation for trying to meet up with 14-year-old girl, DA says

SALEM, Mass. — A teacher at a charter school in Salem was caught in a sting operation Wednesday trying to meet up with an underage girl for a sexual encounter, according to authorities.

Darren Benedick, 42, of Salem, is charged with one count of child enticement and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. He was arraigned in Newburyport District Court.

According to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, Benedick was employed as a gym and health teacher at Salem Academy Charter School and had made plans in a “teens-only” chat room to meet with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

The teen was actually an undercover officer, and Benedick allegedly expressed a desire to meet in person with the “teen” and engage in sexual activities. Charging documents say Benedick even sent an obscene image to the officer, and described in detail the sex acts he wanted to perform on her.

A meeting was set for July 3 by the officer and Benedick was taken into custody upon arrival for the encounter.

The court set his bail at $5,000 and he must wear GPS monitoring, be in home confinement, and have no contact with children.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Salem Academy Charter School said:

We have been notified by the Salem Police Department that Salem Academy Health and PE teacher, Darren Benedick, was arrested today by Newbury Police and charged with one count of child enticement and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. We immediately placed him on administrative leave. We are in communication with the police, and will cooperate with their ongoing investigation. Authorities stated they have not received any allegations that Salem Academy students were involved.

