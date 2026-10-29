Salem prepares for huge Halloween crowds as city celebrates 400th anniversary

SALEM, MASS. — Halloween is just two days away, and Salem is preparing for especially large crowds as the Witch City marks its 400th anniversary.

Along with the city’s traditional Halloween festivities, officials are reminding visitors that parking will be limited and are strongly encouraging people to use public transportation.

“We extend an extra special welcome to those visiting us from throughout the region and around the world this year as Salem celebrates its 400th anniversary,” Mayor Dominick Pangallo said. “Visitor trends throughout October indicate that we are expecting especially large crowds for Halloween night.”

Events are planned throughout Saturday, including live music and DJs at stages across the city.

The celebration will conclude with Salem’s Halloween Night Closing Drone Show over the North River at 10:10 p.m.

The city’s public address system will be activated around 10 p.m. to signal the start of the show.

City leaders are asking visitors to leave once the drone show ends and to plan to depart by 10:30 p.m., when police and public works crews will begin clearing the streets.

The final train from Salem to Boston is scheduled to leave at 11:14 p.m.

The final train to Rockport leaves at 11:56 p.m., while the final train to Newburyport departs at 12:26 a.m.

Officials say driving into Salem on Halloween is not advised because of road closures and limited parking.

Entry into the MBTA garage will be prohibited beginning at 6 p.m., and vehicles will not be allowed to leave the garage until 11:30 p.m. or when festivities are over.

Visitors are also being reminded that public drinking, vandalism, and littering are prohibited. Some violations could carry triple fines of up to $300 per violation.

“Plan ahead, take public transportation, respect our rules and our residents, and enjoy a safe and fun visit to Salem,” Pangallo said.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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