Ryan Reynolds visits young boy battling cancer at MGH Children

A young boy currently battling a rare form of cancer got the surprise of a lifetime from a famous actor.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” star Ryan Reynolds visited Mass General Hospital for Children on Friday to surprise 8-year-old Nash.

A video posted by Mass General Children on X shoes Reynolds and Nash taking selfies, talking, and having his mask signed.

Nash also enjoyed a Facetime visit from Deadpool co-star Hugh Jackman.

“Massive thanks to the medical staff at @mghfc for devoting your life to this work. Ffs, I know it isn’t easy,” Reynolds wrote in a social media post. “Wish every kid needing treatment got it here. And I wish every parent with a sick kid could put their kid in hands this capable. Nash, you’re the best. Love you, pal.”

.@VancityReynolds (@Deadpool) & @RealHughJackman (@WolverineMovie), surprised arguably their biggest (little) fan, Nash! The 8-year-old, who is getting treatment for a rare form of cancer, met Ryan and got a FaceTime from Hugh. Watch the moment he meets his personal superheroes! pic.twitter.com/B8QoaioPtU — MassGeneralChildren (@mghfc) September 20, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group