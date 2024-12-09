Roxbury man arrested, charged during traffic stop with 16 grams of crack cocaine

BOSTON — Police arrested a Roxbury man Sunday on drug charges after finding 16 grams of crack cocaine on him.

The incident occurred around 1:20 A.M. when officers on Dudley Street pulled over a car with an excessive window tint on his vehicle. When they pulled the car over, they noticed that the two occupants of the vehicle did not have their seatbelts on.

Upon further investigation, police also had determined that the vehicles registration was revoked and that the passenger of the car, Jashaun Benalfew, 22, of Roxbury had a warrant for his arrest.

Officers asked Benalfew to exit the vehicle. Upon doing so, police placed, officers placed him in handcuffs, searched him, and found a bag of cocaine that weighed approximately 16 grams.

Benalfew was placed under arrest and charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Benalfew is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

