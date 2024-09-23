Route 3 crash leaves 3 injured

DUXBURY - A car crashed into a tree this afternoon leaving one person trapped and three people transported to the hospital.

The crash happened in the area of Route 3 North Bound right before Exit 22. Duxbury Fire Department responded to the scene with two ambulances, and a third Kingston ambulance. Duxbury Fire saying on Facebook to, “Avoid the area.”

One person was reportedly trapped inside the car and required the Jaws of life to be freed, while two others were secured from the car. All three people were taken to South Shore Hospital, one being taken by the Kingston Fire Department ambulance, while the two others were taken by the Duxbury Fire Department ambulances.

There is no status of the three people’s well-being, and all off duty members have been recalled to provide town coverage.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

