Route 110 reopens after serious crash in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Route 110 in Haverhill was reopened late Tuesday night, hours after a serious crash shut the roadway down.

Both lanes were shut down right after 6:30 for the crash that seriously damaged an SUV.

Video from the scene shows the SUV being taken away on a tow truck.

There were also a large number of police officers at the scene.

Boston 25 News is working to learn the conditions of the people involved and the cause of the crash.

