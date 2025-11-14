Rookie TreVeyon Henderson’s recent output not a surprise to rolling Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots center Garrett Bradbury is impressed by what he’s seen from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson over the past two games.

He’s just not surprised by it.

“He’s running hard,” Bradbury said. “Everyone knows he can outrun you, but what people are seeing is he’ll run through your face, too.”

Henderson’s three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — propelled New England to a 27-14 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. But to his teammates, it was just a public showcase of what they have witnessed behind the scenes from Day 1.

And with running back Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined for the last three games with a toe injury, it’s brought a different — and needed— dimension to a Patriots offense that continues to thrive.

“(Coach Mike) Vrabel preaches when you have a good opportunity to take advantage of it, you’ll get more opportunities,” Bradbury said. “It sucks with Rhamondre being out, but TreVeyon’s taking advantage of that opportunity.”

What Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will choose to do when Stevenson is ready to return is to be determined. But it’s a great problem to have for a team that, with an NFL-best 9-2 record, has already eclipsed its wins from each of the last two seasons combined.

In the meantime, Henderson said he’s focused on contributing wherever he can.

“I always try to work on different aspects of my game, when running the ball, when I’m blocking, running out of the backfield, whatever it is,” said Henderson, who has five TDs in the last two games. “I’m always studying other guys as well, other backs in the league, just trying to pick things from their game. I’m always trying to learn and grow as a player.”

What’s working

While it was Henderson’s night in the spotlight, quarterback Drake Maye put together a nearly error-free night. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 281 yards with no turnovers. He’s up to 20 TD passes on the season while completing 71% of his throws. It earned him chants of “MVP! MVP!” from fans, something that didn’t go unnoticed by Maye.

“I just appreciate them for embracing me,” Maye said. “Just trying to embrace this city and give these fans, this team and just myself, just leave it all out there and give it everything I’ve got.”

What needs help

The Patriots’ defense slipped back into a familiar habit, allowing the Jets to score on their opening drive. It is the sixth time this season a New England opponent has gotten into the end zone on its first drive, which is tied for the most in the NFL. In eight of the Patriots’ 11 games, opponents have gotten either a TD or a field goal.

“We’re continually on the search for that first drive mishap. We so badly want to keep them out of the end zone,” linebacker Robert Spillane said. “We’re going to continue to look at the film, get it fixed, and hopefully next week we get off the field really early.”

Stock up

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 105 yards, his third 100-yard receiving game of the season and 39th of his career. Coming off knee surgery, there were questions about how durable the veteran would be. He’s turned into one of the Maye’s most dependable options.

Stock down

Kicker Andy Borregales missed a 45-yard kick off the right upright as time expired in the first half. He is now 15 of 17 on field goals for the season. Wet and cold conditions surely played a role, but he’ll have to be more dependable as the mercury continues to drop in New England.

Injuries

Defensive tackle Milton Williams left in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He briefly tried to return, before being ruled out for the night. Vrabel said holding him out was precautionary and to give him a jumpstart on getting treatment.

Key number

2 — Henderson joined former tight end Rob Gronkowski (Nov. 14, 2010) as the only rookies in franchise history to score three touchdowns in a single game.

Next steps

The Patriots get some extra days of rest before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 23.

