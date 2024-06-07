Rollover crash shuts down part of Route 1 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a Jeep has closed part of Route 1 in Norwood on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Mick Morgan’s and the Hampton Inn, a photo from the scene showed.

Officers blocked off all southbound lanes to traffic and cars were being diverted up Pleasant Street, onto Neponset Street, and then back onto Route 1 by the Nissan dealership, according to the Norwood Police Department.

“Route 1 northbound is also backed up due to onlookers,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Avoid this area if possible.”

The Norwood Fire Department was spotted assisting at the scene of the crash.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the rollover.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

