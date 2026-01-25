Rollover crash on Route 24 prompts temporary lane closure in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A rollover crash on Route 24 North in Stoughton prompted a temporary lane closure on Sunday as authorities investigated.
The incident occurred on Sunday morning, around exit 38B, when reports of a rollover crash came in.
Arriving on the scene were Randolph Fire, EMS, MassDOT, Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section (CARS), and Crime Scene Services.
As a result of the crash, the right lane and off-ramp of 38B were closed off temporarily but opened back at 9:30 a.m. this morning.
There is no further information available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
