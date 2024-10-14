Rollover crash in coastal Massachusetts town sends 1 person to hospital, fire officials say

Manchester-by-the Sea, Mass. — A rollover crash in Manchester-by-the Sea on Sunday sent one person to the hospital, fire officials said Monday.
The crash victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital, fire officials said.
At 6:21 p.m. Sunday, North Shore Regional Dispatch alerted police and fire to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Pine Street and Deer Hill Road.
When first responders arrived, they found one vehicle rolled over. Two vehicles were subsequently towed from the area.
Ladder 1 and Ambulance 1 responded along with police.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group