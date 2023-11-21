The Rolling Stones announce tour that includes stop at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Rolling Stones on Tuesday announced a new North American tour that includes a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The English rock band will invade the home of the Patriots and Revolution on May 30, 2024, following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album “Hackney Diamonds.”

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005. It recently received a Grammy nomination for the project’s lead single “Angry.”

Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith, and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more.

In all, the Stones will perform in 16 cities across the United States and Canada.

Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group