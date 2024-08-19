‘Truly inspiring’: Surf camp hosted for Boston youths at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — Local children got the chance to “hang ten” over the weekend, when City Realty Group’s youth organization, City Kids, hosted a surfing camp on Hampton Beach.

Both kids and teens from Boston Asian Youth Essential Services (Y.E.S), a nonprofit aimed at empowering immigrant Asian youths, got the opportunity to learn from expert surfing instructors who provided hands-on training.

“Watching the kids dive into something new with such energy and excitement is truly inspiring. It’s incredible to see them not only learn and grow but also connect with each other in such a meaningful way,” Steve Whalen, managing partner of City Realty, said. “This event is one of the highlights of our City Kids programs.”

Boston Y.E.S, established in 1975, seeks to address linguistic and cultural barriers, school challenges, and other issues children of Asian descent face.

The camps offered by the City Kids organization provide an opportunity for adolescents from urban background the chance to learn, have fun, and bond.

To learn more about the organization’s work, click here.

Hampton Beach Surf Camp

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group