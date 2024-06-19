Deadly house fire in NH under investigation

EPPING, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire at an apartment complex that occurred Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to 153 Coffin Road Unit 10 in Epping around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a fire found heavy flames coming from the garage, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

While battling the blaze, firefighters reported they found a deceased victim.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy from the State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

